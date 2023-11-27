World Conference on China Studies spurs trans-cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 11:19, November 27, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A heavily illustrated book with full-color photographs of documents of Dunhuang culture collected by the National Library of France grabbed the attention of participants attending the World Conference on China Studies -- Shanghai Forum, which closed on Friday.

The book published by the Shanghai Classics Publishing House this year is an important document on the overseas studies of Dunhuang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in northwest China.

"Dunhuang exemplifies trans-cultural exchanges, which are as important today as millennia ago," said Imre Galambos, professor emeritus of the University of Cambridge, when delivering a keynote speech at the conference.

The cultural relics study based on the Dunhuang caves and related documents has inspired the formation of an internationally distinguished discipline of Dunhuang studies.

"The ancient Dunhuang culture, developed and formed by the Chinese civilization through exchanges and integration with other civilizations, is a cultural heritage of all humanity. Scholars globally are welcome to study it together," said Hao Chunwen, honorary president of the Chinese Association of Dunhuang and Turfan Studies, at the conference.

Featuring four parallel sub-forums, the two-day World Conference on China Studies -- Shanghai Forum was attended by more than 400 experts, scholars, and representatives of relevant parties from over 60 countries and regions.

The participants believe that in the future, Chinese studies should be multi-lingual studies facing the world. The studies can be promoted in different countries and different languages.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)