Senior Chinese official stresses making China better known globally

Xinhua) 14:56, September 15, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has encouraged foreign publishing professionals to help people around the world better understand China.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks Tuesday when presenting the 15th Special Book Award of China to 15 winners.

He hailed the winners for making outstanding contributions to enhancing the international community's understanding of China and promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations through their books about China.

The Special Book Award of China, initiated in 2005, is a top publication award that honors outstanding foreign writers, translators and publishers. So far, 168 individuals from 58 countries have won the award.

