CPC to release key publication on its mission, contributions
(Xinhua) 16:36, August 23, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will release a key publication on the Party's mission and contributions.
The key publication, titled "The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions," will be released at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
A press conference will also be held on the publication.
