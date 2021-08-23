CPC to release key publication on its mission, contributions

Xinhua) 16:36, August 23, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will release a key publication on the Party's mission and contributions.

The key publication, titled "The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions," will be released at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

A press conference will also be held on the publication.

