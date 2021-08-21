Documentary: China's path to moderate prosperity

Xinhua) 15:18, August 21, 2021

Building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, or Xiaokang, is a long-cherished aspiration for the Chinese nation.

As China's governing party, the CPC, marked its centenary this year, China was declared to have achieved this milestone.

How did China, the world's most populous country, manage to accomplish a task that was unattainable for thousands of years?

And what role did the CPC play in this process?

