Home>>
Documentary: China's path to moderate prosperity
(Xinhua) 15:18, August 21, 2021
Building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, or Xiaokang, is a long-cherished aspiration for the Chinese nation.
As China's governing party, the CPC, marked its centenary this year, China was declared to have achieved this milestone.
How did China, the world's most populous country, manage to accomplish a task that was unattainable for thousands of years?
And what role did the CPC play in this process?
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top political advisor visits people in Nagqu, Tibet
- Commentary: People's support source of strength for century-old CPC
- Former provincial legislator of east China's Shandong expelled from CPC
- Senior official stresses Party building at higher education institutions
- Former deputy general manager of state-owned power firm expelled from CPC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.