Senior Chinese official urges crackdown on pornography, illegal publications

Xinhua) 10:35, February 16, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a national teleconference on the fight against pornography and illegal publications in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Wednesday called for better efforts to crack down on pornography and illegal publications and to maintain a healthy cultural environment.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing a teleconference held here.

Li stressed that the fight against pornography and illegal publications is of special significance on the new journey. He required efforts to meet people's cultural aspirations and to safeguard the country's ideology security.

Li said the work should be closely related to people's concerns and should focus on protecting minors.

