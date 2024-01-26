Legislation of Article 23 of HKSAR Basic Law urgent, cannot be delayed: chief executive

Xinhua) 10:47, January 26, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday said legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR should be completed as soon as possible as every day counts.

By addressing national security risks, Hong Kong can accelerate its progress and strive to boost the economy, Lee said during an interactive and consultative question-and-answer session with the HKSAR Legislative Council (LegCo).

In his opening remarks, Lee said that the legislation is a constitutional responsibility of the HKSAR, noting that national security risks are real and continuous, and can emerge unexpectedly.

External forces are constantly watching, so it is necessary to legislate as soon as possible, he said, adding that once national security risks are eliminated, Hong Kong can accelerate its progress without any concerns to focus on boosting the economy, expanding markets, exploring business opportunities, and improving people's livelihoods.

Regarding the question of how the legislation of Article 23 can be forward-looking, Lee said it is necessary to establish provisions that can address the continuous development of technology which is rapidly evolving and can see a pace faster than imagined.

Noting that explanatory work is crucial, Lee said the HKSAR government will establish dedicated teams to conduct promotional and educational activities and provide explanations to different individuals, while efforts will be made to effectively explain the situation to the international community.

