Members of HKSAR's seventh-term District Councils take oaths, assume office

Xinhua) 10:19, January 02, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- All 470 newly-elected members of the seventh-term District Councils (DCs) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday took oaths to uphold the Basic Law of the HKSAR and bear allegiance to the HKSAR, and assumed office.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee attended the oath-taking ceremony. He outlined four requirements for the DC members, namely upholding the Basic Law of the HKSAR and bearing allegiance to the HKSAR, ensuring effective communication between the HKSAR government and the people by serving as a connection between the two, implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" at the district governance level and upholding the important duty of safeguarding national security, and adopting a people-oriented approach to bring tangible improvements to the community.

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak served as the oath administrator as authorized by the chief executive.

Based on the principles laid down by the Interpretation of Article 104 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR of the People's Republic of China by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and the relevant legal provisions, the oath administrator determined that the oaths taken by all 470 DC members were valid.

The seventh-term DCs are composed of appointed, district committees constituency, district council geographical constituency and ex-officio members. Their term of office is four years.

