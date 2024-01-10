HKSAR new-term district councils showing new atmosphere: chief executive

Xinhua) 10:26, January 10, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said on Tuesday that it is great to see the new-term District Councils (DCs), which have been in office for over a week, showing a new atmosphere and a new appearance.

He said that the DCs are returning to the position as non-political regional consultative and service organizations in accordance with the Basic Law of the HKSAR, noting that the DCs will serve the interests of the community, move away from politicization, and focus on practical matters.

The DCs will collaborate with local caring teams before the Lunar New Year to launch a series of caring initiatives, providing care and support to the elderly and those in need within the districts, he said.

Improvement to the system of district governance has seen the implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" at various levels of the HKSAR's governance, and the reformed DCs are of high quality, said Lee.

To stimulate the local economy, various districts in Hong Kong will organize a series of events from January to May, showcasing the unique characteristics of each district, promoting traditional culture, and enhancing festive atmosphere. DCs will establish dedicated working groups to assist in promoting these projects.

