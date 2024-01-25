Landslide-affected people transferred to temporary shelters in Yunnan
An aerial drone photo shows a temporary shelter in Liangshui Village of Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 34 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, local authorities said. Another 10 people are still missing, according to the local disaster relief headquarters. At present, affected people have been transferred to temporary shelters, with basic needs guaranteed. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Villagers from nearby villages volunteer to cook at a temporary shelter in Liangshui Village of Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Villagers from nearby villages volunteer to cook at a temporary shelter in Liangshui Village of Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
People get their meals at a temporary shelter in Liangshui Village of Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Children have instant noodles at a temporary shelter in Liangshui Village of Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A doctor provides medical service for people at a temporary shelter in Liangshui Village of Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
People have their meals at a temporary shelter in Liangshui Village of Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
