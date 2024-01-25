Landslide-affected people transferred to temporary shelters in Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:26, January 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a temporary shelter in Liangshui Village of Tangfang Town, Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 24, 2024. The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 34 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, local authorities said. Another 10 people are still missing, according to the local disaster relief headquarters. At present, affected people have been transferred to temporary shelters, with basic needs guaranteed. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

