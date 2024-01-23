Home>>
Death toll rises to 20 in SW China landslide
(Xinhua) 16:22, January 23, 2024
KUNMING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 20 as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, local authorities said.
Another 24 people are still reported missing, according to the local disaster relief headquarters.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.