Military joins rescue work after deadly SW China landslide

Xinhua) 10:01, January 23, 2024

ZHAOTONG, YUNNAN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The military and militias have joined the rescue operation after a landslide struck in southwest China's Yunnan Province Monday.

The landslide occurred in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong in the morning, leaving 47 people unaccounted for.

The army responded to the order and quickly activated the emergency response mechanism for disaster relief, sending servicemen to the site.

A total of 104 militia members in Zhenxiong County were also mobilized. In less than four hours, they reached their targeted destination carrying drones, life detectors, shovels and other equipment.

In the meantime, armed police force also activated the emergency response mechanism and dispatched officers and soldiers to join the rescue work on site. They dispatched observation and warning teams to survey the terrain, evacuate people, and prevent secondary disasters.

As the local temperature dropped sharply after a cold front hit, rescuers overcame difficulties such as rain, snow, ice and road interruptions, using all kinds of tools to search for survivors.

The military and civilian rescuers have relocated more than 500 people affected by the landslide and provided food, water, clothing, bedding and other materials to ensure their safety.

