China's Red Cross launches disaster relief in landslide-hit area in SW China
(Xinhua) 09:44, January 23, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has allocated 1,000 sets of disaster relief materials to Zhenxiong County, Zhaotong City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, where a landslide occurred on Monday morning.
The materials, which include tents, cotton quilts and winter jackets, were allocated from a reserve based in the province, the society said.
The provincial branch of the RCSC has dispatched working teams to the landslide-hit area to join local branches at the city and county levels in the rescue mission, the RCSC said.
