China activates emergency response to landslide in Yunnan

Xinhua) 14:57, January 22, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Emergency Management has activated a level-III emergency response to a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan Province early Monday.

On the same day, a level-IV emergency response was also launched by the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief.

Wang Xiangxi, minister of emergency management, went to the site to offer guidance on rescue efforts. He underscored that rescue operations must be conducted scientifically and efficiently, with safety monitoring measures in place to prevent secondary damage.

The landslide occurred at 5:51 a.m. in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong.

Preliminary investigations showed that a total of 47 people from 18 households were buried when the landslide occurred.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, with 33 engineering vehicles dispatched to aid the operations at the scene.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)