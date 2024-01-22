47 people buried in southwest China's landslide

Xinhua) 13:31, January 22, 2024

KUNMING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- A total of 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan Province Monday morning.

More than 200 rescuers together with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilized to search for the missing, after the disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong City at 5:51 a.m. on Monday.

