China upgrades emergency response level for Yunnan landslide

Xinhua) 10:14, January 23, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2024 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management has upgraded the emergency response level to the second-highest level for the landslide that struck southwestern Yunnan Province early Monday.

The ministry has dispatched work teams to the disaster-hit area to guide the rescue and relief work.

The landslide hit Liangshui Village in the city of Zhaotong in Yunnan Province at around 6 a.m. on Monday, burying 47 people, according to local headquarters for the disaster relief.

Seven people have been confirmed dead as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, local authorities said.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 22, 2024 shows the site of a landslide in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

