All-out efforts in search of landslide survivors as death toll rises to 31 in SW China

Xinhua) 08:19, January 24, 2024

KUNMING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 31 as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, local authorities said.

Among the 47 people previously reported missing, rescuers managed to get in touch with three, who were not in the immediate vicinity when the landslide occurred but were somehow unreachable, according to the local disaster relief headquarters.

More than 1,000 rescuers have joined in the search and rescue operations, along with 150 machines and vehicles and 81 dogs.

Rescuers carry out rescue operations in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A total of 918 residents from 223 households have been evacuated to safe locations. Some are staying with relatives, and others are taking shelter at a temporary settlement site at a nearby school. Two residents are receiving treatment in hospital.

A SUDDEN TRAGEDY

The landslide struck at about 6 a.m. on Monday in Liangshui Village, Zhenxiong County, in the city of Zhaotong.

Villager Hong Xianjie was awakened by a rumbling sound that accompanied the landslide.

"I felt the ground shaking. I thought it was an earthquake," recalled Hong, who was lucky enough to emerge unscathed from the disaster.

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Lei Huachang, 53, and his family narrowly escaped death, thanks to an earlier decision to visit relatives in neighboring Guizhou Province. They returned home Monday afternoon, only to find their house buried beneath debris. Four members of his brother's family are still missing.

"I can't hold back my tears. It was such a tragedy, but we're taken good care of now," said Lei.

Hong and some other young villagers are working as volunteers to help carry relief supplies such as clothes, quilts, drinking water and milk, at the shelter site.

More than 200 tents, 1,200 cotton coats, 700 quilts, 200 folding beds and other supplies have been sent to the site.

RACING AGAINST TIME

Preliminary investigations found that the landslide was caused by a collapse in a steep cliff area at the top of a slope. Previous rainfalls had also contributed to the landslide.

Rescuers are racing against the clock in search of the missing, but freezing and snowy weather is hampering their efforts.

Rescuers set up the lighting equipment in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

They have used snow-melting agents and machines to ensure smooth transportation to the affected area, and power-generating vehicles to ensure power supply, said Yang Xuchun, head of the county.

"We use excavators to clear our way before we manually clear rocks to find buried people," said Chen Pinrun, a firefighter. "Time is life. We will try our best to save lives."

