Hui ink sticks

(People's Daily App) 16:35, January 23, 2024

As one of the Four Treasures of the study (brush, ink, paper and inkstone), ink is a necessity in Chinese traditional painting and calligraphy. Hui ink sticks, which are produced in Anhui Province‘s Huangshan (historically known as Huizhou), are famous for their rich, smooth and durable color. Watch this video to see how Hui ink sticks are made.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

