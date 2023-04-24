Pic story of homestay owner in Wuyuan County, E China

April 24, 2023

Liu Long organizes the room in his homestay in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Wuyuan County, one of the six counties of ancient Huizhou, covers an area of nearly 3,000 square kilometers. Waterways in Wuyuan are narrow and densely interconnected. Taking advantage of the rural revitalization and development in towns and villages in Wuyuan County, Liu Long, a post-80 generation from northwest China, came to Nankeng Village in Jiangwan Town of Wuyuan County in 2019 to operate a homestay. With a river in front of his homestay, Liu tried paddle boarding to get closer contact with nature. In the summer, his guests also went paddle boarding with him, which gradually became a "selling point" for the homestay.

Ancient Huizhou, as a prefecture with six counties under its jurisdiction in history, was endowed with unique geographical environment and historical relics, which nurtured the distinctive Huizhou culture.

The region is dominated by hilly terrain. Many of the ancient Huizhou paths are built along the mountains and rivers. In spring, rapeseed flowers bloom along the paths, and the black, white, and gray toned ancient Huizhou-style buildings dot the landscape. The blending natural beauty with cultural history makes it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Liu Long goes paddle boarding in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Liu Long plays music in his guesthouse in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Liu Long reads in his guesthouse in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Liu Long goes paddle boarding in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Liu Long carries a paddle board and leaves his guesthouse in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Liu Long goes paddle boarding in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Liu Long carries a paddle board and walks past rapeseed flowers in Wuyuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

