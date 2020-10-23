Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Pinggu of Beijing strives to create boutique homestay tourist projects

(People's Daily Online)    14:47, October 23, 2020
(Photo/Zhang Rong)

Daxingzhuang town, Pinggu district in the northeast of Beijing, is relying on the local ecological environment and making full use of its landscape and idle village resources to promote the development of the homestay industry, in order to create high-quality residential tourist projects.

Through developing high-quality homestay projects, Daxingzhuang town is working to boost the collective economy and benefit more local people.

Part of the income from the projects will also be used for rural public welfare undertakings and helping the needy and disabled.

One of those projects is named Jintaxiangu, which is currently in its trial operation phase, and involves the renovation of 26 residential courtyards, with 51 guest rooms and a maximum capacity of 100 people.


