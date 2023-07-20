Home>>
Traditional way to make a 'Hui ink stick'
(People's Daily App) 14:23, July 20, 2023
In ancient times, people said, "Good ink sticks are to scholars what good horse are to generals." Traditional ink making is a pure handicraft.
It takes at least an entire year of painstaking effort to make just one Hui ink stick. Take a look.
