Ancient Chinese handicrafts: Palm leaf cicada and butterfly toys
(People's Daily App) 16:00, May 10, 2023
Watch as a realistic cicada and a playful butterfly emerge from ordinary palm leaves. This fascinating peek into the world of traditional Chinese handicrafts shows the journey from leaf to toy.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by He Jieqiong)
