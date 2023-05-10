Ancient Chinese handicrafts: Palm leaf cicada and butterfly toys

Watch as a realistic cicada and a playful butterfly emerge from ordinary palm leaves. This fascinating peek into the world of traditional Chinese handicrafts shows the journey from leaf to toy.

