Crafting handmade purple clay teapots: An ancient Chinese tradition

(People's Daily App) 15:13, March 31, 2023

In China, a country with an ancient and deep-rooted tradition of tea drinking, tea lovers value handmade purple clay teapots.

A famous characteristic of purple clay teapots is their ability to absorb trace amounts of brewed tea flavors and minerals with each brewing. Over time, these accumulate to give each teapot its own unique interior coating that flavors and colors future brews.

Today, Chinese craftsmen are dedicated to preserving and passing on the delicate art of making purple clay teapots from one generation to the next. In this video, witness firsthand the skill and precision of teapot-making masters as they demonstrate the intricate process of crafting a handmade purple clay teapot.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)