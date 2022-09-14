Home>>
A wood sculptor who works magic
(People's Daily App) 16:42, September 14, 2022
Do you think wood carving is simply engraving wood? Not necessarily. Wood carving can also be like creating a sculpture. This Chinese woodcarving artisan combines the traditional Chinese Jianchuan wood carving technique with a hollowed-out carving technique, giving us plenty of amazing creations.
