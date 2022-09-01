Craftsman from China’s Hebei turns sorghum straws into exquisite works of art
Photo shows a sorghum straw handiwork created by Zhao Runsheng. (Photo/Qie Xiaowei)
Zhao Runsheng, an inheritor of the craft for making sorghum straw handiworks, runs a studio in the Jingxing mining area of Shijiazhuang city, capital of north China's Hebei Province.
Sorghum straw handicrafts in various shapes are a kind of provincial-level intangible cultural heritage and a typical folk craft in Hebei Province. There are various techniques involved in making sorghum straw handicrafts, including picking suitable sorghum straws, cutting the straws, weaving the straws, engraving, and pasting, among other steps.
Photo shows Zhao Runsheng's work titled "Watchtower of the Forbidden City." (Photo/Qie Xiaowei)
Ancient buildings, flowers, birds, insects and human portraits are the main themes used in making Zhao's sorghum straw works. Zhao started to learn the craft 30 years ago from a folk artist. One of his most renowned works is called "Watchtower of the Forbidden City," which he finished in one year.
Photo shows a sorghum straw artwork in the shape of an ancient building. (Photo/Qie Xiaowei)
Zhao Runsheng shows a sorghum straw handiwork. (Photo/Qie Xiaowei)
Zhao Runsheng makes a sorghum straw handiwork. (Photo/Qie Xiaowei)
Zhao Runsheng makes a sorghum straw handiwork. (Photo/Qie Xiaowei)
Zhao Runsheng makes a sorghum straw handiwork. (Photo/Qie Xiaowei)
