Monday, June 06, 2022

Turning discarded clothes rack into pendant lamp

With a little creativity and effort, anyone can turn a discarded item into a delicate handicraft. Watch this Chinese artist create a pendant lamp from a clothes rack she picked up at a nearby waste station.

