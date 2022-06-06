Home>>
Turning discarded clothes rack into pendant lamp
(People's Daily App) 10:13, June 06, 2022
With a little creativity and effort, anyone can turn a discarded item into a delicate handicraft. Watch this Chinese artist create a pendant lamp from a clothes rack she picked up at a nearby waste station.
