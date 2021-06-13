Home>>
Exhibition of Chinese traditional handicrafts held in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 10:58, June 13, 2021
An intangible cultural heritage inheritor shows the skills of making sandal fans at an exhibition held on the occasion of China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Shanghai, east China, June 12, 2021. An exhibition of Chinese traditional handicrafts was held on Saturday, this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day. Since 2006, China has celebrated cultural heritage day on the second Saturday of June. In 2017, it was renamed Cultural and Natural Heritage Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Handicraftsmen prepare for upcoming Dragon Boat Festival
- Pic story of handicraftsman in Inner Mongolia
- Former depression victim cures himself by making wooden automata
- Handicrafts boost incomes of villagers in Anhui
- Zhong Liansheng: Living inheritor of traditional handicraft
- Traditional handicrafts alleviate poverty in Guizhou
- Chinese wonton restaurant owner creates model of Eiffel Tower with bamboo sticks
- Expo shows BRI is China-Eurasia trade driver
- Chinese man makes name for himself by making novel handicrafts
- Handicrafts made in east China's Shandong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.