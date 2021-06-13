Exhibition of Chinese traditional handicrafts held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:58, June 13, 2021

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor shows the skills of making sandal fans at an exhibition held on the occasion of China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Shanghai, east China, June 12, 2021. An exhibition of Chinese traditional handicrafts was held on Saturday, this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day. Since 2006, China has celebrated cultural heritage day on the second Saturday of June. In 2017, it was renamed Cultural and Natural Heritage Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

