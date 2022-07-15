Chinese romance: Ronghua

(People's Daily App) 13:10, July 15, 2022

Have you ever seen flowers made of copper and silk? This is the traditional Chinese handicraft ronghua, or “velvet flower.” The girl in this video has devoted herself to exploring various techniques of this traditional craft, and makes fluffy flowers come alive with her dexterous hands.

