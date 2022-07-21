Modern technology drives ancient handicraft in NW China into era of intelligent manufacturing

Xinhua) 10:09, July 21, 2022

Tibetan carpets are displayed at a factory in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2022.

Tibetan carpet, with a history of over a thousand years, was once a necessity for people living in the alpine region of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to resist severe cold weather.

In recent years, Tibetan carpet enterprises in Xining, through modern means of technology, are driving the ancient handicraft into an era of intelligent manufacturing.

With modern knitting tools and design procedures, a photo taken by a customer can be turned into a beautiful tapestry in no time. Now, Tibetan carpet is widely used for hotel and home decoration. The locals have also seen their income increased by making Tibetan carpets. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

Photo taken on July 8, 2022 shows a machine weaving Tibetan carpet at a factory in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

A worker makes Tibetan carpet at a factory in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2022.

A worker makes Tibetan carpet at a factory in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2022.

A worker makes Tibetan carpet at a factory in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2022.

A worker makes Tibetan carpet at a factory in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2022.

