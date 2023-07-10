Study room articles art exhibit kicks off in China

People's Daily Online) 15:17, July 10, 2023

A section of the exhibition area of the "four treasures in the study" -- writing brush, ink, paper, and ink stone, at an art exhibition on articles used in the study rooms of the Chinese people at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum, also known as the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum. (Photo courtesy of the host of the exhibition)

An art exhibition showcasing articles used in the study rooms of the Chinese people kicked off at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum, which is also known as the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, on July 6.

The exhibition in Beijing covers an area of about 960 square meters. More than 600 items used in ancient and contemporary study rooms of the Chinese people are on display at the exhibition.

The exhibits mainly include items from collectors, products of contemporary manufacturers of articles used in study rooms, and representative works of outstanding contemporary artists and artisans.

The exhibition space is divided into two sections, with each featuring articles in ancient study rooms and modern study rooms, respectively. A special zone reproducing the layout of study rooms in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) has been set up in the section of articles in ancient study rooms, bringing visitors closer to the atmosphere of the study rooms of intellectuals in the Ming Dynasty.

Cultural and creative products incorporating Chinese traditional style and culture are showcased at the exhibition section of articles in modern study rooms. The section also has interactive facilities featuring the "four treasures in the study" -- writing brush, ink, paper, and ink stone, and demonstrations of the making of the writing brush using ancient methods.

The exhibition is scheduled to run for a month, during which a lot of academic activities and performance activities will take place.

