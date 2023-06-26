Languages

Archive

Monday, June 26, 2023

Home>>

How to make a traditional Chinese loom

(People's Daily App) 17:00, June 26, 2023

Ancient Chinese used a traditional loom to weave cloth. Making this device is a craft has which been passed down from generation to generation.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories