China's road logistics price index flat

Xinhua) 14:46, January 20, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index was generally flat week on week during the week from Jan. 15 to 19, industry data showed.

The country's road logistics price index came in at 1,038.95 points in the period, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, stood at 1,040.41 points, which also remained generally flat on a weekly basis.

China's road logistics demand was generally stable during the period, and the supply went up slightly, said the survey. It predicted that the index may continue the stable trend in the next stage and rise amid fluctuations before the upcoming Chinese New Year.

