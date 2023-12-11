China's road logistics price index up in November

Xinhua) 11:18, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index went up 0.44 percent year on year in November, industry data showed.

The index came in at 103.8 last month, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

Specifically, the figure for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, climbed 0.97 percent from the same period last year to 103.9.

Demand in the logistics market was relatively stable in November, with that for manufacturing production slightly dropping and e-commerce demand picking up in some areas, according to the survey.

It also noted that China's road logistics price index went up amid fluctuations since the beginning of the third quarter, affected by factors including market situation and transport costs. The survey forecasts that the fluctuations are likely to ease as the market gradually stabilizes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)