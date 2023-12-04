China's logistics sector sees faster expansion in November

Xinhua, December 04, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows robots sorting and conveying parcels at an intelligent logistics center in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector registered more rapid expansion in November, industry data showed Monday.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 53.3 percent last month, up 0.4 percentage points from October, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

