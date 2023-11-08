China's road logistics price index edges down

Xinhua) 14:24, November 08, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index dipped in the week from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,037.52 points over the period, edging down 0.03 percent from the previous week, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full truckload logistics prices, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, went down 0.04 percent week on week to 1,038.71 points.

Road logistics demand saw slower growth in the period, while the supply was generally stable, according to the survey.

It predicted that the index is likely to see a mild decrease amid fluctuations in the near future.

