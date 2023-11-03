China's logistics sector remains stable in October

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector maintained stable development in October, industry data shows.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 52.9 percent last month, down 0.6 percentage points from September, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

China's logistics market performance remained in the zone of expansion last month, with logistics activities in all regions maintaining sound vitality, said He Hui, chief economist of the federation.

He added that the operation of the sector has a stable foundation in the next stage as the internal impetus for economic growth will steadily release.

