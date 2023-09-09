China's logistics sector remains stable in August

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector saw steady performance in August, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 50.3 percent last month, down 0.6 percentage points from July, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

China's logistics sector remained stable in August, said He Hui, chief economist of the CFLP, adding that the logistics sector is likely to see sustained recovery in the future with policy incentives taking effect.

