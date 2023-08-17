Chinese logistics companies see improving business environment: survey

Xinhua) 10:50, August 17, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- About 70 percent of the logistics companies surveyed by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing have seen an improving business environment in the country.

The survey analyzes the business environment for logistics companies from ten aspects, such as fiscal and financial environments.

Over 60 percent of the state-owned logistics enterprises surveyed reported better business conditions than in 2022. Nearly 50 percent of the private logistics companies surveyed considered their business improving.

According to the survey, the most significant challenges are fierce market competition, high operating costs, and insufficient market demand.

However, the survey shows that most companies are confident of meeting their annual targets.

