China's weekly road logistics price index edges down

Xinhua) 16:48, July 03, 2023

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index slightly dropped last week, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,024.1 points in the week from June 26 to 30, dipping 0.02 percent over a week earlier, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

Specifically, the sub-reading for full truckload logistics prices, which mainly measures bulk-commodity and regional transportation, edged down 0.04 percent week on week to 1,025.06 points.

China's road logistics demand registered moderate expansion during the period, while the supply of road transport was generally stable, according to the survey.

It also predicted that the index is likely to rise amid fluctuations in the future.

