China's logistics sector expands in first 4 months
(Xinhua) 15:51, May 30, 2023
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first four months of the year, industry data showed Tuesday.
Social logistics rose 4.4 percent year on year during the period to 107.6 trillion yuan (about 15.19 trillion U.S. dollars), said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
In the January-April period, logistics for industrial products went up 3.6 percent year on year, up 0.6 percentage points from that of the first quarter.
Total revenue of the logistics industry rose 7.5 percent year on year in the first four months, 0.8 percentage points higher than that of the first quarter.
