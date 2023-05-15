China's logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

An employee carries goods at the intelligent warehouse and logistics center of Heihe cross-border e-commerce industrial park in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics market had ranked first in the world in terms of scale for seven consecutive years as of 2022, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Last year, China's total social logistics rose 3.4 percent year on year to 347.6 trillion yuan (about 50 trillion U.S. dollars), data from the federation showed.

Total revenue of the logistics industry in 2022 came in at 12.7 trillion yuan, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

