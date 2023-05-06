China's road logistics price index up in April

Xinhua) 10:33, May 06, 2023

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a cargo truck at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index continued its growth trend in April.

The index came in at 103.2 last month, up 2.18 percent year on year, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

Sub-indices for all types of vehicles rose from the same period of 2022, with that for full truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, rising 1.91 percent year on year to 103.4, according to the survey.

It had an optimistic outlook for the road transport market in the second quarter of this year, predicting the index to be stable with slight fluctuations.

As positive factors in the market gradually accumulate, and enterprise production and operation environments continuously improve, companies have positive expectations for the market's future, said the survey.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)