China's logistics sector posts stable growth in Q1

Xinhua) 13:05, May 04, 2023

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first quarter of 2023, according to an industry report.

Social logistics rose 3.9 percent year on year to 84.3 trillion yuan (about 12.21 trillion U.S. dollars) in this period, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said.

From January to March, the logistics for industrial products climbed 3 percent year on year, according to the report.

Total revenue of the logistics industry rose 6.7 percent year on year to nearly 3 trillion yuan during the period.

