China's logistics activities recover in February

Xinhua) 16:51, March 02, 2023

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector regained growth momentum in February as both market demand and supply recovered, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 50.1 percent last month, up 5.4 percentage points from January, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

Most sub-indexes rose in February, said He Hui, chief economist of the CFLP, adding that the logistics sector is likely to see steady growth in the future with policy incentives taking effect.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)