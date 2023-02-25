China's logistics sector posts stable growth in 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector reported steady growth in 2022, according to an industry report.

Social logistics rose 3.4 percent year on year to 347.6 trillion yuan (about 50.4 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said.

During the period, the logistics for industrial products climbed 3.6 percent year on year, according to the report.

The total revenues of the logistics industry rose 4.7 percent year on year to 12.7 trillion yuan during the period.

