China's road logistics price index up in January

Xinhua) 15:39, February 11, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index went up in January, industry data shows.

The index came in at 104 last month, up 0.92 percent over a month earlier, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The figure represents a 3.5-percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The sub-index for full truckload logistics price, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, rose 2.6 percent over one year earlier to 103.7.

The survey attributed the increase last month to factors including strong holiday consumption demand, better production prospects, and continued economic recovery.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)