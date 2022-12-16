China issues first national five-year plan on modern logistics

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has released its first national five-year plan on modern logistics to accelerate building a modern logistics system and promote high-quality development.

The five-year plan on modern logistics for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) was released by the General Office of the State Council.

The plan stresses work to improve the resilience and safety of the industrial chain and supply chain, promote the construction of a modern logistics system, improve the quality, increase efficiency, and cut the costs of modern logistics.

By 2025, a modern logistics system featuring supply-demand adaptation with internal and external connectivity will basically be in place, and it will be safe, efficient, smart, and green, according to the plan.

The plan lists tasks in six aspects, including accelerating the integration of logistics hub resources, building major international and domestic logistics channels, improving modern logistics service network, extending the value chain of logistics services, strengthening the service guarantee of modern logistics to people's livelihood, and improving the emergency response capacity of modern logistics.

