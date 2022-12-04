Home>>
China's road logistics price index stable in November
December 04, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index remained stable in November, industry data shows.
The index came in at 103.3 last month, up 1.8 percent year on year, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.
The sub-index for full truckload logistics price, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, rose 1 percent over one year earlier to 102.9.
The survey attributed the stable prices last month to factors including the promotion of e-commerce shopping and the market regulation mechanism, but noted the weakening demand and excessive market capacity.
