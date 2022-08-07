China's road logistics price index up in July

Xinhua) 13:18, August 07, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index rose 3.2 percent in July from a year ago, industry data showed.

The index came in at 103.2 last month, up 0.47 percent on a monthly basis, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

Demand and supply for road logistics registered slower growth in July during the off-season of the industry, and seasonal factors such as high temperature and heavy rainfall also affected transportation, the survey said.

It expected improvements in demand and supply in the future, considering more macroeconomic policies to be implemented in the second half of the year to promote growth and stronger momentum for economic recovery.

China's road logistics price index is based on the average price in the last week of December 2012, with the monthly index starting point at 100.

