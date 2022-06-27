China sees steady improvements in logistics flow

Xinhua) 17:01, June 27, 2022

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics and circulation industry saw steady advancements with key indicators showing recovery signs amid continued efforts to stabilize the industrial and supply chains.

The country has made improvements in unclogging and smoothening logistics due to combined efforts of different localities and government organs, Zhao Chongjiu, vice minister of transport, said at a press briefing on Monday.

Key logistic indicators tracking road, rail and port performances reported stable growth, Zhao said, citing that the number of trucks on expressways reached 7.48 million on Friday, up 18.3 percent from the same day in 2019.

In the first half of this year, China's freight volume by rail and water is expected to increase by 20 percent and 15 percent from 2019, according to Zhao.

Major transportation hubs are also accelerating the pace of production resumption, with the daily average container throughput of the Shanghai Port at 125,800 TEUs this month, recovering to over 95 percent of the 2021 level.

As the resurgence of COVID-19 mounted pressure on the industrial and supply chains, China has strengthened measures to further ensure the smooth flow of logistics and circulation of freight transportation.

The country has intensified supervision of one-size-fits-all approaches and excessive policy measures taken by local governments that have dampened logistics, Zhao noted.

Measures have been taken to boost transport service concerning summer harvest, ensure unimpeded logistics in the regions affected by floods and earthquakes, and improve the operational efficiency of key hubs.

The country has adopted multi-pronged strategies to solve difficulties faced by enterprises in production and operation and step up fiscal and financial support for firms in the transport industry, Zhao said.

Noting many regions in China have experienced torrential rains that disrupted transport infrastructure, Zhao said traffic-related measures will be rolled out to sustain disaster prevention and relief.

After entering the flood season, the country has earmarked 102 million yuan (about 15 million U.S. dollars) to support emergency repairs of highways in flood-affected regions including Guangdong, Guangxi, Jiangxi and Hunan.

On Sunday, China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for severe weather threats including thunderstorms and downpours in many parts of the country.

According to a State Council executive meeting last week, China will adopt continued measures for flood control and disaster relief to protect people's lives and property.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)