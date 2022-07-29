China sees improvements in logistics flow

Xinhua) 08:02, July 29, 2022

A staff member operates a crane to unload cargoes at the Hangzhou Transfar highway port in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China has made steady progress in ensuring smooth logistics and freight transportation over the past three months, the Ministry of Transport said Thursday.

"Expressways, ports and waterways across the nation have operated smoothly," according to Wang Xiuchun, an official with the ministry, adding that the number of trucks on expressways on July 26 rose 10.3 percent from April 18.

Key logistic indicators reported stable growth, Wang said.

Since July, China's rail cargo volume, cargo throughput at major ports and business volume of its postal industry all exceeded figures recorded in the same period in 2019, respectively.

Major transportation hubs have basically resumed full-capacity production, with the daily average container throughput of the Shanghai Port at 139,800 twenty-foot equivalent units since July, maintaining positive growth momentum.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)